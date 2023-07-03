CMPD investigating home shooting in northwest Charlotte
The sound of gunshots woke neighbors in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood early Monday morning.
Around 5 a.m., officials reported a shooting into a home on Belterra Drive in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD said the shooting was random and told Channel 9 that no one was home and no one was hurt.
Detectives went door to door to ask neighbors for more information.
No arrests have been made yet.
This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.
