CMPD investigating home shooting in northwest Charlotte

The sound of gunshots woke neighbors in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood early Monday morning.

Around 5 a.m., officials reported a shooting into a home on Belterra Drive in northwest Charlotte.

CMPD said the shooting was random and told Channel 9 that no one was home and no one was hurt.

Detectives went door to door to ask neighbors for more information.

No arrests have been made yet.

