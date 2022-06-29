CMPD investigating homicide at apartment complex in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. on Westbury Lake Drive, near W W.T. Harris Boulevard.

According to police, a victim was initially found with life-threatening injuries, but MEDIC confirmed they died at the scene.

The suspect was at the scene when officers got there, and is cooperating with authorities, CMPD said.

Investigators are still working to learn what led to the deadly incident. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

