CMPD investigating homicide at apartment complex in west Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at an apartment complex in west Charlotte.

Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Camp Greene Street after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call shortly before 5 p.m.

At the scene, police said they found an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as 19-year-old Yimere Joyner, died at the scene, according to police.

Police said homicide unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Crime scene investigators also responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

