CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide after one person was shot and killed in east Charlotte on Sunday.

The incident happened at approximately 7:40 p.m. on the 7100 block of Snow Lane.

Officials have not released the shooter’s identity or what led up to the incident.

ALSO READ: 1 killed in north Charlotte shooting

It is unknown if the shooter will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: One person hospitalized after shooting near west Charlotte park)