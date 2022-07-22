1 killed, another seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte Friday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting scene just after 5 a.m. at an apartment complex on Sharon Pointe Road near Cagle Avenue.

According to MEDIC, two people were initially taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed one victim later died at the hospital. Their identity has not been released at this point.

No arrests have been made, but detectives believe the victims and suspect knew each other.

I’ve confirmed from CMPD that this started as a shooting. Officers found two people shot before medic says it took them to the hospital, where one person eventually died. At last check the other person had serious injuries. Info here: https://t.co/3a0Ru3SsN4 @wsoctv — Anthony Kustura (@AnthonyWSOC9) July 22, 2022

A Channel 9 crew at the scene said police had the front entrance of the apartment complex blocked off for several hours. Police cars and crime scene tape could also be scene in the parking lot.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

