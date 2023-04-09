CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

The investigation took place along Southwood Oaks Lane around 11 a.m. A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear what led up to her death.

A Channel 9 news crew was on the scene, where CMPD patrol cars filled the complex’s parking lot and crime scene tape marked the area officers were investigating.

According to officers on the scene, police went to the apartments around 10 a.m. on Sunday and found the woman deceased. They told Channel 9 that they have a suspect in custody and that the victim knew the suspect.

Authorities have not released a possible motive or the identity of the suspect or victim.

Police told Channel 9 the complex is safe, but they will be continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

