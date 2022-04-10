CMPD investigating homicide in Hickory Grove division

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Hickory Grove division.

Police said the incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. on the 4500 block of Sharon Chase Drive.

Police told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that a neighbor asked the agency to perform a welfare check and found the victim deceased inside the home.

The nature of the homicide and the identity of possible suspects are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

