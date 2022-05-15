CMPD investigating homicide after man’s body found Friday near South End, police say

A man’s body was found early Friday near Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers were called around 11:30 a.m. Friday after a man’s body was found near the 500 block of Brookhill Road, CMPD said in a news release.

Paramedics pronounced 23-year-old Javarrus Jaquan Jeter dead at the scene, the release said. Authorities have not said how Jeter died.

After consulting with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiners Office on Saturday, detectives ruled Jeter’s death a homicide, the release said.

No other information was released, and investigators have not named a suspect.

Police urge anyone with information about the homicide to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.