CMPD investigating homicide after man killed in overnight south Charlotte shooting

A man was killed early Sunday in a shooting in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a shooting near the 1200 block of Deep Rock Circle, CMPD said in a news release. At the scene, MEDIC found a male who was shot, the release said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No other information was released, and investigators have not identified a suspect.

Police urge anyone with information about the homicide to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

