CMPD investigating homicide after man shot, killed in south Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte after a man was shot and killed on Sunday morning.

The investigation is taking place along Adkins Circle Drive. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4:30 a.m. and found the unnamed victim with gunshot wounds.

It is unclear what led up the shooting and if there are suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

