CMPD investigating homicide near CMS elementary, middle schools in east Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they are investigating a homicide near an elementary and a middle school in east Charlotte.

In a news release, police said they were called to Riding Trail Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, for a report of a suspicious person. They said that when they arrived, they found a man with “apparent trauma.” Officers confirmed he died at the scene.

Officers have not said how the man died or identified him, but said the victim was not a student.

“We want to make sure that nobody is concerned about the safety of the school. Everything is intact and well at the school,” said Maj. Jackie Bryley, with CMPD.

Police said they believe the victim and suspect knew each other, but have not said if any arrests have been made.

Both Albemarle Road Elementary School and Albemarle Road Middle School are near Riding Trail Road. Channel 9 reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and officials said they were looking into the incident.

“Why would someone do that, especially around kids, especially at a school right here in the neighborhood. So it’s real mind-blowing,” parent Joia Robinson said.

At the scene, Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura could see the schools appeared to be operating as normal. Patrol cars were parked near a field behind the school as officers investigated.

“I am very shocked. And it’s kind of scary,” neighbor Denise Wilson said. “All this crazy killing for no reason needs to stop, it’s just senseless. People need to have more morals.”

CMPD asks anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

