CMPD investigating homicide near Old Statesville Road

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway Tuesday on a street in north Charlotte.

According to CMPD, detectives were called to Old Statesville Road, south of Interstate 485.

Police didn’t say what led to the homicide. The victim’s suspected cause of death wasn’t immediately made available.

Channel 9 has reached out to MEDIC and CMPD for more information about the homicide.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene, and we could see several CMPD police units parked on Arthur Davis Road. Investigators were seen in a wooded area near railroad tracks. At least one victim was spotted next to a black SUV that was parked in the wooded area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Officers investigating homicide of 12-year-old boy in north Charlotte)