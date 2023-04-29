CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte.

It happened on Saturday just after 2:45 a.m. when police were called to Atando Avenue for an assault with a deadly weapon call. A man was found with traumatic injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he died.

It is unclear how the man died and if police have any suspects. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see police investigating near the scene for serval hours.

CMPD is asking anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

