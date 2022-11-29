CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

Officers are investigating after a person was found dead on Rachel Street in north Charlotte, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the investigation is happening near the intersection of Rachel Street and Franklin Ave.

One person was reported dead, police said, but it’s not clear what led to the person’s death.

CMPD hasn’t released any other information at this time. Channel 9 is working on getting additional details.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

