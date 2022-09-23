CMPD investigating homicide after person found dead during welfare check

Police are investigating after they found someone dead Thursday night in Steele Creek.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers went to South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road for a welfare check just before 12 a.m. Thursday. Detectives said when they arrived, they found a person lying on the ground.

Investigators said he died at the scene.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the victim’s identity, how he died, and if officers are looking for a suspect in his death.

Police asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective Trietley is the lead detective assigned to this case. You can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

