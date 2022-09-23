CMPD investigating homicide after person found dead during welfare check

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Police are investigating after they found someone dead Thursday night in Steele Creek.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers went to South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road for a welfare check just before 12 a.m. Thursday. Detectives said when they arrived, they found a person lying on the ground.

Investigators said he died at the scene.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the victim’s identity, how he died, and if officers are looking for a suspect in his death.

Police asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective Trietley is the lead detective assigned to this case. You can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

