CMPD investigating homicide after person found dead in University City

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead early Monday morning in University City, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a call in the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek Road around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a person who had been shot.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, police said in a news release. Police have not released the person’s name or gender or said whether they’ve identified a suspect.

This is the 78th homicide in Charlotte so far this year, according to CMPD data.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.