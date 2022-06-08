CMPD investigating homicide after person shot in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning

A homicide investigation is underway in west Charlotte after a man was found shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said they responded around 1:30 a.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Tuckaseegee Road not far from Little Rock Road.

The man found with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead by MEDIC at the scene, CMPD said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.

