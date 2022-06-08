CMPD investigating homicide after person shot in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning
A homicide investigation is underway in west Charlotte after a man was found shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Officers said they responded around 1:30 a.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Tuckaseegee Road not far from Little Rock Road.
The man found with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead by MEDIC at the scene, CMPD said.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.
Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: 1 dead in west Charlotte shooting, officials say)