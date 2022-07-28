CMPD investigating homicide after person shows up shot at University City hospital

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in University City Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to Atrium Health University City after a person who had been shot showed up. The victim died at the entrance to the emergency room, according to CMPD.

After investigating, detectives determined the shooting happened on John Adams Road near West Mallard Creek Church Road.

Authorities have not identified the victim or said if any arrests have been made at this point.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw several police cars and officers searching the grass with flashlights.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

