CMPD investigating homicide after man found dead at south Charlotte apartment complex
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Sunday morning.
The investigation is taking place at an apartment complex on Kingsford Drive. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see police blocking off an area while they investigated.
No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
