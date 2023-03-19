CMPD investigating homicide after man found dead at south Charlotte apartment complex

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Sunday morning.

The investigation is taking place at an apartment complex on Kingsford Drive. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see police blocking off an area while they investigated.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

