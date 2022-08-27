CMPD investigating homicide in south Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning.

Homicide detectives were called to the 5000 block of Cherrycrest Lane in Steele Creek, according to CMPD.

No further information has been released. A Channel 9 crew is headed to the scene.

Check back here for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Detectives conduct homicide investigation at northeast Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD says)

