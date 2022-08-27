CMPD investigating homicide in south Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning.

Homicide detectives were called to the 5000 block of Cherrycrest Lane in Steele Creek, according to CMPD.

Homicide Investigation in the Steele Creek Division https://t.co/cOmvpOqjV5 — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 27, 2022

No further information has been released. A Channel 9 crew is headed to the scene.

