CMPD investigating homicide in southeast Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on the 5800 block of Old Providence Road.
At the scene, police found a victim with a gunshot wound.
They were transported to Atrium Main where they were pronounced deceased.
This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
