CMPD investigating homicide in southeast Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on the 5800 block of Old Providence Road.

At the scene, police found a victim with a gunshot wound.

They were transported to Atrium Main where they were pronounced deceased.

