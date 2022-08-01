CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte Sunday.
MEDIC said they responded to a shooting on the 4800 block of Wallingford Street just before 8:30 p.m.
Police said they are investigating this incident as a homicide.
This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating homicide in University City)