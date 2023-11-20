Person fatally shot following car break-ins in hotel parking lot, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in southwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred just before 4:15 a.m. in the parking lot of WaterWalk Charlotte on West Arrowood Road.

Police said they received a call regarding a shooting at the hotel.

At the scene, they found a male dead from several gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been breaking into vehicles in the parking lot.

A confrontation ensued, and the victim was fatally shot, according to police. It is unclear the victim’s age or identity.

This is a developing story; check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

