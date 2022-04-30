CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

WSOCTV.com News Staff

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.

Police said the shooting occurred on the 300 block of West Woodlawn Road.

The victim died at the scene, according to MEDIC.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

