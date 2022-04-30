CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

Oxygen

A Wisconsin mom of six, who her family said was trying to help a friend out of an abusive relationship, was found dead in her car Sunday morning. The prime suspect in the slaying, Terry L. Jackson Jr., 42, remains on the run and is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” according to a statement from Racine Police. Police said they received a missing person report Sunday morning for Brittany Booker, 30. Officers then responded to her home around 9:30 a.m. and discovered Booker dead in her car. “Sh