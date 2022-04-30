CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
Police said the shooting occurred on the 300 block of West Woodlawn Road.
The victim died at the scene, according to MEDIC.
This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.
