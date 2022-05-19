CMPD investigating homicide weeks after man dies at hospital

Police are investigating a homicide more than two weeks after a man died at a Charlotte hospital, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded on May 4 to Atrium Main for an assault call. The victim, identified as Edgardo Rafael Reyes Mejia, 41, died at the hospital that evening.

After weeks of investigating, detectives said they determined the case was a homicide Thursday. They also learned the initial assault happened on Countryside Drive in northeast Charlotte.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Police are still working to learn what led to the man’s death. No other details have been released at this point.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

