CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

Police said the male victim was found around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Bojangles on West Trade Street.

The victim had a gunshot wound, and police believe he had been deceased for some time.

Major Ryan Butler spoke with Channel 9 about what the police are calling senseless violence.

“We’re talking about somebody’s brother, somebody’s uncle, somebody’s cousin, somebody’s friend; whether they’re from Charlotte or not from Charlotte, none of those matters. What matters is bringing the resolution to the family member and bringing justice,” Butler said.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with employees who said they did not hear any gunshots when they clocked in.

But they also said they didn’t see the victim lying on the ground in the parking lot.

Police said they are speaking to several witnesses, as well as reviewing surveillance footage.

