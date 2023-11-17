CMPD investigating after man found dead in south Charlotte

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found Friday morning in southwest Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Twitter, officers were investigating on S. Tryon Street, just northeast of Sandy Porter Road.

CMPD said a man was found dead, but no other details have been released yet. The victim wasn’t identified, and a cause of death hasn’t been released.

Police didn’t say if foul play is suspected.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Detectives investigate homicide near busy north Charlotte intersection)