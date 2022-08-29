CMPD investigating after man found fatally shot in southwest Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to an apartment complex on Sharon Road West near South Boulevard. At the scene, police found a man who had been shot. MEDIC confirmed he died at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim or said if any arrests have been made.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene, where several police officers, CMPD patrol vehicles and crime scene tape could be seen.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

