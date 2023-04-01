CMPD investigating missing south Charlotte woman

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for public help in the case of a missing woman in south Charlotte.

According to a release from the department, police received a call around 1 p.m. for a welfare check at the home of Sharon Moyer, 76, in Ivystone County.

Responding officers went to the house but did not find Moyer. Police say she was last seen driving her white 2019 Nissan Rogue with North Carolina plates.

Police say Sharon is a white, 5′7′′ woman with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The family of Moyer told the police that she has cognitive and medical issues that have not been diagnosed.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to CMPD.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

