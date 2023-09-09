CMPD investigating overnight deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

An overnight shooting left one dead in northeast Charlotte early Saturday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deparment says.

CMPD said officers responded to the 2000 block of Prospect Drive around 1:30 a.m. for calls of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

The location indicates the incident occurred at the Hunters Pointe Apartments near I-85.

Police units are still investigating the shooting. CMPD did not indicate whether a suspect has been arrested.

Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

