Police are investigating after a person was shot in northwest Charlotte Friday morning, following 48 hours of violence across the city of Charlotte.

Officers responded at around 4:30 a.m. to a home on Beatties Ford Road, just off Brookshire Freeway.

MEDIC said one person was taken to a hospital for their injuries. The victim’s condition is unknown at this point.

ALSO READ: Police: Person shot, killed in west Charlotte in the city’s 3rd homicide in 2 days

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

The shooting comes as police investigate three murders in Charlotte within 48 hours.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw police cars and crime scene tape blocking off the front yard of the house.

CMPD investigating after person shot in northwest Charlotte

The Beatties Ford corridor is an area that city leaders have been trying to make safer for years.

Neighbor Dennis O’Hara said gunshots are not unusual in the area.

“The city is ever expanding and so with that, naturally, we have a convolution of different backgrounds,” O’Hara said.

The latest shooting comes after city and county officials spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to hire youth advocate programs last year. Experts said people are less likely to commit crime if they enroll in the “Alternative to Violence” mentorship project.

Neighbor Enee Meurose said the solution is much simpler.

“Just have police patrol, that would be better. Have them, you know, 24 hours passing by,” Meurose said.

ALSO READ: CMPD: Man found dead behind elementary, middle schools in east Charlotte identified

Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information on what led to the shooting, whether it was a random act of violence and if it could have been prevented, but we have not heard back at this point.

O’Hara said he just wants the area to be safe for him and his neighbors.

“I think it’s always appropriate to try and reduce crime and to make the city a better place for everyone to live,” he said.

Police have not released any other details. Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: One person killed in shooting near Northlake Mall, MEDIC says)