CMPD investigating Saturday morning homicide in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers are actively investigating a death in north Charlotte.

According to Google Maps, the 200 block of Orchard Trace is a residential community, where Orchard Trace Condominiums are located.

This is where detectives with CMPD’s Homicide Unit set up their investigation around 6:30 Saturday morning.

Not much on the incident has been released at the moment. Channel 9 is working to learn more about the situation, such as whether a suspect has been apprehended.

