CMPD investigating sexual assault of teen on south Charlotte greenway

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault on the McAlpine Creek Greenway in south Charlotte.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. on the 9500 block of Elm Lane.

A 15-year-old girl told police that she was jogging on the greenway when a man approached her and exposed himself. The man then touched the victim inappropriately.

The man was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, according to police.

Police said they have a vague description of the suspect and are actively searching for him.

CMPD and Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department have increased their presence on McAlpine Creek Greenway. Anyone with information about this case is asked to 911.

