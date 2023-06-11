CMPD investigating shooting near large gathering in north Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near a large gathering in north Charlotte.
The incident occurred on the 2300 block of Beatties Ford Road just before 7 p.m.
Police said they heard gunshots coming from a large crowd of people before finding a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
ALSO READ: One seriously hurt in shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: One seriously hurt in shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says