CMPD investigating shooting near large gathering in north Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near a large gathering in north Charlotte.

The incident occurred on the 2300 block of Beatties Ford Road just before 7 p.m.

Police said they heard gunshots coming from a large crowd of people before finding a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

