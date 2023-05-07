CMPD investigating shooting in southeast Charlotte that left 1 person dead.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in southeast Charlotte that left one person dead Saturday.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Old Providence Road last night around 9 p.m. where they found one person with a gunshot wound.

Police have not identified the victim, who was taken to the hospital and later died.

No additional details about the shooting have been released or if any arrests have been made. The investigation is active, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or by reaching out Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or online at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Homicide Investigation in the South Division https://t.co/udbJkl3rFO — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 7, 2023

