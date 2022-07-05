CMPD investigating shooting in University City area of Charlotte

An active police investigation is underway at a shopping center in the University City area after a reported shooting early Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers could be seen collecting evidence at the scene on Pinnacle Drive near West Mallard Creek Church Road.

Channel 9 reached out to MEDIC asking if anyone was shot. We were told one person was taken to the hospital.

Crime tape and police cars with flashing lights were visible when Channel 9 arrived to the scene around 1:30 a.m.

Breaking: @CMPD officers are collecting evidence in this shopping center off Mallard Creek Church Rd. We asked MEDIC if someone was shot… and we were told 1 person was transported emergency to CMC Main. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/a28JDXjywd — Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) July 5, 2022

The scene remained active as of 5 a.m.

