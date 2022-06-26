CMPD: Investigation underway after man dies from gunshot in northeast Charlotte

A death investigation is underway after a man died from a gunshot in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said they responded to Neal Road around 3 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.

When officers arrived, they found a group of people who told them the victim was transported to the hospital.

Police said the man was later pronounced dead.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to investigate along with Crime Scene Search.

ALSO READ: No injuries after driver crashes into northeast Charlotte home

CMPD originally classified the death as a homicide, but later ruled it a death investigation.

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect or suspects.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 704-432-TIPS.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman killed after overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says)







