CMPD investigations underway after bodies found hours apart on New Year’s Day

At least two people have been found dead nearly two hours apart early Sunday in separate north Charlotte investigations, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Blackhawk Road to investigate an apparent homicide after a body was found in the area, CMPD said on Twitter.

No other information was released, and investigators have not identified a suspect.

Detectives with the CMPD Homicide Unit are conducting a Homicide investigation in the 300 block of Blackhawk Road. More information to come from CMPD Public Affairs when available. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 1, 2023

Police hours earlier investigated a death near North Graham Street. Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Moretz Avenue, which is a few blocks away from Camp North End, CMPD said.

Police did not indicate how the person died.

The victims in either case have not yet been identified.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue. More information to come from CMPD Public Affairs once available. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 1, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.