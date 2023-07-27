CMPD issues warrant for suspect in deadly north Charlotte shooting, victim identified

The man who was killed in a deadly shooting in north Charlotte in June has been identified and a warrant has been issued for the suspect in the case.

According to CMPD, detectives were called to Old Statesville Road, south of Interstate 485, around 11:30 a.m. on June 20. Corbin Street, 32, was pronounced dead with gunshot wounds.

ALSO READ: Man charged after fight at Charlotte high school leads to shooting, CMPD says

Dominic Miller was identified as the suspect in the case. After an investigation, CMPD traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, when Miller was arrested by the Baltimore Police Department on unrelated charges. A murder warrant was signed on Thursday for Miller.

Street has ties to the Maryland area, according to court records.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene at the time of the shooting, and we could see several CMPD police units parked on Arthur Davis Road. Investigators were seen in a wooded area near railroad tracks.

A GoFundMe has been made for the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing.

(WATCH BELOW: After woman’s death, Marion police search for her sister)