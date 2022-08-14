CMPD: July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified, no charges

Charlotte Mecklenburg homicide detectives said a July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified and no one will be charged.

Detectives responded to a shooting at the McAlway Manor Condominiums on McAlway Road around 3 a.m. on July 17 where they found Johnny Tramir Green, 23, shot inside an apartment.

Green died at the scene.

Nearly a month after the incident, detectives said their investigation has ruled it to be justified.

CMPD said the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office consulted with CMPD’s Homicide Unit and both agreed to not charge anyone in the case.

Police have not released any information on what led to the shooting.

