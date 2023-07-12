CMPD: Juveniles responsible for 72% of all stolen car arrests this year

In its mid-year public safety report, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department revealed an increase in auto thefts at the hand of juveniles, as well as a decrease in violent crimes.

Overall, violent crime has decreased by 8% in the city with declines in homicides, robberies, rape, and aggravated assaults.

Today, CMPD released its mid-year public safety report. Overall crime incidents are up 11% with an 8% decrease in violent crime and a 16% increase in property crime. pic.twitter.com/C8RjbwGKb9 — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 12, 2023

CMPD said crime reduction units have been identifying and targeting high-crime areas, conducting surveillance and gathering intelligence, making arrests, seizing illegal weapons, and working with community partners to prevent crime.

However, as violent crime continues to decrease, property crimes are on the rise, particularly auto thefts. Between Jan. 1 and June 30, overall crime in Charlotte increased by 11%, with the main contributor being auto thefts.

CMPD said the number of Hyundai and Kia car thefts remains extremely elevated both in Charlotte and nationwide due to a social media challenge targeting these vehicles that emerged in 2022.

“In fact, if we exclude auto thefts from the equation, both this year and last, the overall crime rate would actually show a decrease of 0.4%,” Deputy Chief Steven Brochu said during a press conference Wednesday.

CMPD said juveniles have accounted for 72% of all arrests for vehicle thefts as of June 30. Many of the offenders, some as young as 12 and 13 years old, have been connected to multiple vehicle thefts.

The department said those stolen vehicles have been used in the commission of other crimes, including robberies and shootings.

Thus far, of the 520 arrests that have been made in connection with auto thefts this year, 373 of those arrested were juveniles.

CMPD also said they are excited about several recent legislative victories. Those include a bill that mandates judges set bonds for certain violent offenders, as well as a bill that will increase penalties for those who participate in street takeovers.

Another bill was also signed into law that would allow cities to employ trained civilians to investigate traffic crashes involving property damage only.

