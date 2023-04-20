CMPD: Kia, Hyundai thefts up 1,800%; violent crime trends down

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said though violent crime for the first three months of the year is trending down, the number of stolen Kias and Hyundais has spiked.

In a news conference Thursday, police spoke about the crime trends they have seen from Jan. 1 to March 31 of this year. The overall crime rate is up 7%, but violent crime is down 6%, they said. Property crime has increased by 10%.

Compared to this time last year, CMPD said they’ve arrested 13% more people and seized 12% more guns.

Police said the number of stolen cars, which are up 99% more than at this time last year, is the biggest contributor to the higher crime rate. They say the reason for that is because of a social media trend that started last summer; authorities said a video began circulating that shows a simple way to steal Hyundai and Kia cars.

According to CMPD, Kias and Hyundais account for more than half of all of the stolen cars in Charlotte, which is an increase of 1,800%. In the first three months of 2023, 95% of those thefts were committed by someone under the age of 18, police said.

In response, CMPD said it has turned more attention toward the issue. Compared to this time last year, officers have made 64% more auto theft arrests. They said they’re also hosting another steering wheel club anti-theft giveaway on April 29 for Kia & Hyundai owners.

Street takeover response

In response to street takeovers, which Channel 9 has covered extensively, CMPD has also upped its response. Channel 9 has covered multiple incidents where groups of drivers gathered to perform burnouts and other dangerous stunts while blocking highly-trafficked Charlotte roads.

Police have said they’re working to crack down on these events with Operation Street Takeover. The department has arrested dozens of people in the process.

CMPD said since February, officers have made 11 arrests and 78 citations. They’ve also seized seven firearms and towed 34 vehicles related to street takeovers.

As we head into summer, they department said it will increase patrols in areas that attract large crowds, including apartment complexes, pools, malls and greenways.

