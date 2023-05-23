CMPD looking for 4 people accused of severely beating man who is homeless in north Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for four people who allegedly beat a man in north Charlotte this past weekend, according to Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers shared a video on Tuesday showing four people walking down a street, and the accompanying message says they “severely beat” a man who is homeless near N. Tryon Street, north of Tom Hunter Road.

The assault happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, which is about an hour and a half after the timestamp in the video.

CMPD needs your help identifying these subjects who severely beat a homeless man in the 6700 block of North Tryon on May 20, 2023 at about 5:45 pm. The victim suffered serious injuries as a result.☎️Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your tip for💰leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/PIrLgX8Mx6 — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) May 23, 2023

The victim’s condition wasn’t made immediately available.

If you have information about the suspects in the video, you can call 704-334-1600 to speak with Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

