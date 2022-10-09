Missing 91-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s found safe, CMPD says

A 91-year-old woman who was reported missing in north Charlotte has been found, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Willie Mae McLean was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at her home on Coronet Way.

ALSO READ: Girl reported missing in east Charlotte found safe, CMPD says

Just before 3 p.m., police announced that McLean had been found unharmed.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: 35-year-old woman reported missing in Chesterfield County, deputies say)







