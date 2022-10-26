CMPD looking for stolen car connected to murder at east Charlotte apartments

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the car of a 32-year-old woman who was killed Sunday.

Ahylea Willard was found dead Sunday morning at an apartment complex in east Charlotte, located on Snow Lane, close to Albemarle Road Park. She’d been shot, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police on Wednesday said Willard’s car was stolen and is believed to be “connected to the murder.”

CMPD said the car is a Mercedes Benz C250 with NC license plate number TJV-4843.

Security camera footage of the vehicle and its occupants are blurry and no suspect information has been released .

Anyone who recognizes and/or locates this vehicle is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.