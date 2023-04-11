CMPD looking for suspect truck driver in hit-and-run on Statesville Avenue

Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a car they say struck a man crossing Statesville Avenue late Monday night.

A gold or tan Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck — which is now missing its Ford emblem and has damage to its grille — was on Statesville Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The driver fled the scene and turned onto LaSalle Street, leaving the 25-year-old victim in the road — unresponsive.

Paramedics took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic cameras captured the the truck turning onto Statesville Avenue from Cindy Lane, according to police. It was last seen heading toward Interstate 77, north of uptown close to Atando Avenue and Lasalle Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/