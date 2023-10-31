CMPD looks for thieves caught on video smashing into local bottle shop

Surveillance video shows two thieves smashing their way into a Plaza Midwood bottle shop Tuesday morning, and police need help finding them.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Sip City Market & Bottle Shop along Central Avenue.

Yazan Humaideh swept up the shards of glass left behind Monday.

“It’s my bread and butter. It’s the only thing I have,” he said.

The thieves were caught on camera throwing a rock through the back door. Seconds later, they opened the door and ran in. Once inside, cameras captured them stealing $100 worth of beer and sodas from the fridge before running out.

“They don’t even feel bad doing this,” Humaideh said.

He said he wasn’t sure if he could have done anything else to prevent it.

“Unless I replace all my windows with walls, or sleep in the store, there’s no way to prevent that,” he said.

Humaideh is not alone. Other nearby small businesses have been hit by recent break-ins too. Last week, Pizza Peel suffered a smash-and-grab. This past weekend, NoDa Bodega and The Artisan’s Palate were hit by thieves too -- the fourth time this year for Artisan’s Palate.

Police said they will increase patrols and they are investigating to see if any of the break-ins are connected.

“For every business, the end of the month and beginning of the month is the hardest. You’re paying all your bills, so now add more bills,” Humaideh said. “Add replacing product -- it’s not fun.”

Sip City opened in May. The owner said it will likely cost about $700 to replace the door.

The shop is still holding a Halloween party Tuesday night, and Humaideh said the biggest way to help is to go and support your local businesses.

If you have any info about the people in the surveillance video, you’re asked to call police.

