CMPD makes arrest in deadly weekend shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the killing of Anthony Dewayne Haley on Sunday night in west Charlotte.

Haley, 36, was shot multiple times on Southwest Boulevard off LaSalle Street and died at the scene, authorities said.

James Dontel Grier was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, CMPD said.

