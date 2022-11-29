CMPD: Man charged in homicide at east Charlotte apartment complex

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred at an east Charlotte apartment complex.

On Oct. 23 at around 11:15 a.m., a woman was found shot and killed on Snow Lane, which is at the Heritage Park Apartments. Police said officers were called for a welfare check when they found someone who had been shot.

MEDIC said Ahylea Willard, 32, died at the scene. Officers confirmed Willard was found behind a dumpster at the apartments.

During the investigation, CMPD said Willard’s car was taken during the incident.

On Nov. 28, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 27-year-old Tyquawon Parker was arrested in Guilford County.

Parker has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD searching for woman’s car taken during homicide at east Charlotte apartment complex

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

(WATCH BELOW: Mother wants justice after daughter found dead outside apartments)