CMPD: Man charged with rape, kidnapping 1 day after being released from prison for sexual assault

Police have charged a man with the rape and kidnapping of a woman at her north Charlotte home, a day after he was released from prison for sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman in 2010.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Robert McFadden, 28, went into the 63-year-old victim’s home through a window on Daybreak Drive at around 9 a.m. Thursday. Officers said he then sexually assaulted her.

Within minutes of the 9-1-1 call on May 26, officers were on scene and bringing in the Sexual Assault Unit. An officer who knew McFadden from past dealings was able to identify him as a person of interest while detectives developed probable cause to get him into custody. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 27, 2022

After, the woman called 911 and she was taken to local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Investigators went to the hospital to speak with the victim, and identified McFadden as a suspect.

The victim did not know McFadden.

Police later arrested McFadden and charged him with two counts of first-degree forcible rape, two counts of first-degree sex offense, first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of assault on a female, three counts of communicating threats and interfering with emergency communication.

According to officers, McFadden was found guilty in 2011 for forcing his way into an 83-year-old’s home and raping her the year before. He was released from prison Wednesday after serving his sentence.

Officers also connected McFadden to a burglary earlier Thursday at a separate building on Daybreak Drive. He was charged with an additional count of first-degree burglary.

